The head of radicalism, Alfredo Cornejo, and the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, met in a debate that begins to set the course of what the campaign will be with a view to legislative elections this year in a context conditioned by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

It was on the show Two Voices, that is emitted by TN, that the national deputy and the minister crossed by political legitimacy by Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri.

Rossi opened the game by warning that “to vote for Cambiemos is to vote for the past, Macri is the past“, to which Cornejo replied that if the next legislative elections are in the future,” they are not Cristina and Alberto who are the past“.

“Cristina governed eight years before (Macri), if these elections are for the future and not for the past, neither is it for Cristina and Alberto, who are the past,” said the Mendoza, to which the minister replied: “I do not share; the discussion if Cristina and Alberto are the past was resolved in 2019 because they voted for Alberto and Cristina, they did not vote for Macri “.

Agustín Rossi said that “Macri is the past.” Photo: screenshot

The legislator from Mendoza and the head of the Defense portfolio discussed the government’s policy in handling the pandemic.

Addressing the subject, Cornejo emphasized that “the pandemic has been mishandled and badly the economy, the numbers are categorical “and he reflected that” admitting it would be much healthier to get ahead. “

Rossi’s analysis was different, who called for Together for Change to explain to Argentina “why they failed in four yearsWhy did they do so much damage in four years. “

News in development