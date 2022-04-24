Mazatlán.- Strong damage was suffered by a car that left the overpass of Gabriel Leyva Avenue, on the shores of the Anáhuac neighborhood, this Saturday night in Mazatlan Sinaloa. The crashed car is a Mazda gray.

A version in place indicates that the driver was going down the overpass of the well-known coffee factory, heading south for the international highway. In that, a motorcyclist crossed him, and in order not to hit him, the driver of the car turned the wheel, but unfortunately the car left the road and fell into a kind of small ravine. This accident happened around 10:30 p.m., more or less.

The driver was uninjured, it was added. Police and municipal traffic arrived in the area, as well as a crane to remove the car. The work to remove the Mazda car was very complicated, due to the shape of the terrain where it was left, between trees and near a stormwater tunnel.

Note: Roman Ruelas