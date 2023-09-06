The number of deaths from the passage of an extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil rose to 28, with six new victims reported by the authorities in the last hours, official sources reported on Wednesday.

The six lifeless bodies were found in the Roca Sales, a municipality in the state of Rio Grande do SulAccording to the Civil Defense.

border with Argentina and Uruguaythat state is the region hardest hit by the cyclone, with a preliminary balance of 27 deaths and around 5,000 evacuees, according to the authorities.

The other fatality was reported in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina, where a man lost his life when a tree fell on the vehicle in which he was traveling.

According to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, the rescue actions will now focus on the Rio Pardo Valley and it is not ruled out that new victims may be found.

“We grieve for every life lost and are working to make every rescue possible in the affected regions. Thousands of people have already been rescued by our teams“he said on social media.

Around 60 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have suffered damage as a result of strong gusts of wind and the large volume of rainfall, which has isolated entire communities as a result of floods and river rises.

According to Civil Defense, 15 of the 21 deaths reported in Rio Grande do Sul occurred in mucumwhere the rainy They have submerged a good part of the municipality under water and many residents have been forced to take refuge on the roofs of their houses.

This is the fourth extratropical cyclone to hit Rio Grande do Sul since last June.

That month, the passage of oAnother cyclone caused the death of 16 people and some 15,000 evacuees. In July, the phenomenon repeated itself, leaving one dead, twenty injured and around one million people without electricity.. A third passed in August without major damage being reported.

EFE