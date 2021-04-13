The discussion around Chinese vaccines and criticism of the Government for not having concluded an agreement with Pfizer generated a hard cross between Patricia Bullrich and Mayra Mendoza.

“Explain why they did not buy the vaccine from Pfizer, but 4 million from China, which immunizes half. This is what they call caring for Argentines?“, the president of PRO tweeted.

The message came after the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, Gao Fu, assured that the Sinovac (which is not applied in Argentina) produced by his country has “low efficacy” (56.5 %, after the second application). Although he later clarified that his statements were misinterpreted.

Bullrich also questioned that “the economy suffers again and the government does not help those already suffering the second wave of the hyper-recession. “Shortly after, the mayor of Quilmes also went out to reply through networks.

“We are in the second wave of coronavirus, care must be reinforced“Said the leader of La Cámpora. And he quoted Máximo Kirchner, asking “sanity where the opposition offers madness.”

As Máximo said, sanity where the opposition offers insanity. 1) We are in the 2nd COVID Wave, we must reinforce care. 2) The Chinese vaccine you mention was NOT purchased in Argentina. We buy Sinopharm NO Sinovac. From the Macrismo they are looking for more deaths, please stop! https://t.co/wOXAR2L5i2 – Mayra Mendoza ☀️ (@mayrasmendoza) April 12, 2021

Mendoza argued that the Argentine State did not buy the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but that the doses purchased are from Sinopharm, made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, which has an efficacy of 79.34%.

However, days ago, from Together for Change (JxC) they asked in Congress that the national government report on the Sinopharm vaccine, one of those produced by China.

“From the macrismo they look for more deaths, please stop! “, sentenced the communal chief.

After the controversy over his statements, the Chinese official sought to clarify and assured that it was a “complete misunderstanding” his claim that Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus have a low protection rate.

“After having discussed different immunization strategies, I brought up the question of the protection rate of vaccines and expressed my thoughts on the fact that we can optimize our delivery process”, Fu said in reference to the doses from the Sinovac Biotech laboratory.

On Sunday, Gao Fu generated controversy and worldwide alarm after claiming that they were looking for possibilities to combine the vaccines to improve their effectiveness.

Days ago, Bullrich asked the Casa Rosada to “democratize” the acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19 and that – for example – people can be inoculated in pharmacies.

