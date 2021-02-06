A simple question on Twitter ended with a strong cross between Marcela Feudale and Nancy Pazos, who obviously have personal issues pending and refloated their conflicts from a publication.

It all started when Feudale asked himself: “Can someone explain to me this passion of narrating ‘everything’ on networks, even hospitalizations x coronavirus, counting and photographing the processes they are going through and the images that show the minutes prior to induction to drug coma? Please, it’s a question. “

Sure, his tweet wasn’t innocent. It came after Karina Gao, the cook of Team flower (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 11) shared his fear on his Instagram stories within minutes of being induced into a drug coma, from intensive therapy for suffering from coronavirus.

In this context, Sergio Lapegüe had also made a similar publication. From the clinic, shared a video where he is seen wearing a Hamlet helmet, which is used to have oxygen without the need to undergo an artificial respirator.

Of course, the response from Gao’s partner was immediate: “Each one goes through pain in their own way. I don’t think anyone from the outside should judge how a person who is about to be induced into a coma feels without knowing if they are going to wake up. More empathy. And fewer judgmental questions. #forzakari “, shot Nancy Pazos.

Marcela Feudale questioned those who show their privacy in a clinic and Nancy Pazos came out at the crossroads.

“I’m not even prejudging and clarify @ NancyPazos4 I’m just trying to understand. Get off the pony that I don’t need your recommendations, as I never need them. Greetings “, was the forceful and ironic answer of Feudale, leaving in clear an old dispute between both.

Although he made a mistake because he found the account @nancypazos 4 that does not belong to the journalist. “Yes good, but I’m another Nancy hahaha”, answered the “other” Nancy Pazos, who has just 15 followers and a profile photo of a woman with her daughter in her arms.

A few hours ago, the “real” Nancy Pazos had sent forces to her Telefe partner. “Our partner @karinagao is having a very bad time with this shitty bug that is the #coronavirus They are going out, she and her little son who was not yet born, because they are strong and good people. Let’s pray for her @flordeequipo @telefe “.

DR