Boca’s resounding elimination from the Copa Libertadores after losing 3-0 in San Pablo to Santos brought many tail blows. And one of them occurred on the show ESPN F12 between the driver Mariano Closs and the former sports director of Boca, Juan Simon, who is currently a panelist for the cycle.

It all started when, between the debate and the analysis of the scandalous elimination of the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo, an attempt was made to find “culprits” or to individually point out the players for whom much more was expected on the night of the Cup or who did not have enough hierarchy to belong, and it was a name that generated the tense crossover on the panel: Leonardo Jara.

Closs raised the question that generated the controversy: “It is unpleasant to throw names, but really: is Jara to play, not in the First, is he to play in Boca? “, to which Juan Simón replied:”It’s been four years“

And the dialogue continued:

MC: -Stop kidding, Juan. He has brand problems, the attack does not know how to pass, go ahead Juan. Do not be like that. If someone chose him for Jara to play in Boca …

JS: -Me.

MC: -Ahh … Did you go? You look.

JS: -But of course, you choose players without knowing how the shirt can weigh them or not.

MC: -It’s fine, but you said four years ago, it must be good then. No, no, so he had a bad night yesterday …

JS: -It’s been there for four years. Someone let it stay there. Okay, I chose it at the time. The first games, the first year of Jara I think it was not bad. Then continue because they choose it.

Leo Jara before Santos. (EFE)

Juan Simón clarifies that it was he who chose him when he worked at the club, since his position between 2014 and 2016 was to be the Sports Director, similar to a manager, under the presidency of Daniel Angelici.

Jara arrived at the club in 2016 and was part of 45 games. In the 2016/2017 season he played 7 games. In the Transition 2017 tournament, he did it 8 times. In the 2017/2018 Super League he was 20, while in the 2018/2019 Super League he played 4 times and in the 2020/2021 season he did so 6 times. It has a goal, 4 assists and has a contract until June 30, 2021.