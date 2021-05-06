The national deputy Louis petri and the Kirchner lawyer Graciana Peñafort they starred in a hard crossing on social networks, after the advisor to the vice president in the Senate revealed that the Justice offered “a pact of impunity” to Cristina Kirchner. “A prosecutor out there!” claimed the radical legislator.

It all originated from explosive statements of the lawyer this Wednesday, amid the national government’s criticism of the Supreme Court and magistrates who are carrying out cases against Kirchnerism.

Then, Peñafort aired that, at the beginning of Alberto Fernández’s administration, the Judicial Power offered Cristina a “spurious negotiation” to make “a pact of impunity.”

His words quickly went viral on Twitter, where hundreds of users drew attention to the nature of this “pact” and a alleged admission of offenses K.

Graciana Peñafort, in an act with Máximo Kirchner. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

Among them, Petri spoke, citing the Clarín article and wrote: “Impunity it is offered to those who need it. A prosecutor out there! “

And he added: “This woman should be cited given the seriousness of her statements, which also they compromise their Boss. “

Peñafort was not silent. “Luis, I know you are not very adept at reading, because I have seen you question projects that you yourself signed, “said the lawyer, who attached an article of her authorship to the site of the official communicator Horacio Verbitsky, where he usually publishes and in which he had already mentioned the alleged proposal to the ex-president.

Petri reiterated his request: “You should have reported in court those offers as a public official that you are, since you mention that they were explicit. “

Impunity is offered to those who need it. A prosecutor out there! This woman should be summoned due to the seriousness of her statements, which also compromise her Boss.https://t.co/iQwaXs9Ija – Luis Petri (@luispetri) May 6, 2021

Then Peñafort returned to address the deputy for Mendoza.

“You know – or should at least – that the obligation to report as a public official It is because of the exercise of the functions (art 81) “, said the lawyer.

In addition, she shared a passage from the article that she herself wrote and rehearsed an explanation: “What I say in my note is what I indicate here and it is written like this because the information I extracted it in a note by Horacio Verbitsky, whose text I also add to you “.

Then Petri the accused of “backing down” after his complaint and “artfully damaging” the Judiciary.

You should have denounced in court those offers as a public official that you are, since you mention that they were explicit. – Luis Petri (@luispetri) May 6, 2021

“Translated Graciana, you’re backing down of the scandalous public denunciation you just made! It was to cunningly harm the Justiceto and pay the invention of lawfare to improve the procedural situation of your boss, “wrote the legislator.

Before the signal, Peñafort said: “How am I going to back down from something that I even wrote and published! I only answered your tweet about whether or not I should report and why I considered that I had no obligation to denounce judicially “.

The words that lit the fuse

This Wednesday, Amado Boudou’s lawyer assured that the Justice offered him a “pact of impunity” to Cristina.

“This argument that Cristina is questioning Justice because of her procedural situation … I say this as a lawyer: nothing would be more convenient for Cristina than not to do so and accept the spurious negotiation that the Judicial Power offered her, when this government began, to make an impunity pact for her in exchange for there also being an impunity pact with respect to the Judicial Power, “he said in statements to The uncovering.

The lawyer remarked that “Cristina did not accept that”.

His sayings came in moments of tension between the Justice and the Government, after the ruling of the Supreme Court that supported the Buenos Aires Government for the face-to-face classes and that was a setback for Alberto Fernández.

The President himself rejected the pronouncement of the Argentine highest court: “It saddens me to see the decrepitude of the Law converted into sentences.”

For her part, Cristina Kirchner spoke of “coup”.

“Honestly, it is very clear that the coups against democratic institutions elected by popular vote, they are not like before“the vice president wrote on her Twitter account.

DS