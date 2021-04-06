Carla Vizzotti appeared this Tuesday before the Social Action and Public Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. The Minister of Health had a strong crossing with Graciela Ocaña, before a query about the supposed VIP Vaccination in El Calafate. “I did not stop any plane, deputy,” the current Minister of Health replied, uncomfortable.

Ocaña had made a judicial presentation on the apparent detour of sixty vaccines Sputnik V against the coronavirus, from the Posadas Hospital to the CAMIC Hospital in El Calafate, on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight. The national government said that they took only “ten doses.”

This Tuesday, the deputy of Together for Change included in her list of questions the supposed VIP vaccination of El Calafate.

To its turn, Vizzotti started with a stumble, when referring to Ocaña as “the minister”.

“Tell the minister … the former minister, actually, former minister and deputy, that in the statement we reported what, based on her complaint, we went to find in relation to this, which is a regular exchange exchange (sic) of inputs, “said the national official.

In addition, she said that she was not aware of the situation and denied having made a call to delay the flight.

Meeting of Ginés and the then secretary Carla Vizzotti, at the arrival of the first vaccines against the coronavirus.

“You asked me if I was aware of that situation. And you said that I called Aerolineas Argentinas to stop that flight. Not only did I not call you, but I also had no knowledge of that situation“Vizzotti explained.

He continued: “When we found out about the complaint, we spoke with Arnaldo Medina, with the PSA, with Airlines, they informed us that everything is registered and that it is a regular exchange of supplies from the Posadas Hospital to national hospitals.”

And, in the end, he stressed: “Make it clear to him that I did not stop any plane, deputy “.

Graciela Ocaña, who denounced the transfer of dozens of vaccines against the coronavirus to El Calafate. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

Another VIP vaccination?

Ocaña’s complaint is for possible crimes of public action “by officials of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.”

After the presentation of the brief in Comodoro Py, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano requested the declaration of those involved, in the framework of the case for the VIP Vaccination carried out by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti.

Taiano requested the presentation of the director of the Posadas Hospital, Alberto Maceira, another doctor and the crew of the Aerolineas Argentinas plane that transferred the doses on January 23.

In addition, last week the appointment of an important board of the Hospital of El Calafate in the Ministry of Health of the Nation was made official.

This is Verónica De Cristófaro, a Kirchner militant close to Cristina, who until February received contributions from CAMIC in the Anses.

