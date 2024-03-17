EThe EU's planned migration and economic agreement with Egypt has met with sharp criticism from refugee organizations and migration experts. The Europe expert from Pro Asyl, Karl Kopp, told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Sunday: “The policy of EU deals with dictators is shabby, narrow-minded and corrupt.” The migration expert for the Greens in the European Parliament, Erik Marquardt, said, The agreement, which is to be finally agreed and presented in Cairo on Sunday, is “morally reprehensible and naive in terms of content”.

Kopp said that the fatal collaborations with authoritarian governments, in which the rule of law, financial transparency and human rights played no role, were part of the problem and not the solution to eliminating the causes of flight. “The EU is systematically relying on the wrong partnerships to ward off those seeking protection,” said the head of Pro Asyl’s European department.

EU aims to combat smuggling crime

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and their colleagues from Austria, Greece and Belgium, Karl Nehammer, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Alexander De Croo, want an agreement worth billions in Cairo on Sunday together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi bring together a deal that aims to create a strategic partnership.

In addition to reducing irregular migration from Africa, combating smuggling, better border security and helping to care for the increasing number of Sudanese refugees in Egypt, several heads of government have announced that economic aid is also important, such as investment projects in the energy sector or the promotion of companies.

In return, the EU expects more efforts from the Egyptian government to reduce migration across the Mediterranean to Europe. The EU Commission is particularly interested in better securing the borders with Sudan and Libya. The agreement is modeled on a similar deal agreed with Tunisia last year.







The Green MP Marquardt said: “Obviously the difficult human rights situation in Egypt plays no role at all, and nothing is being done to improve it.” The number of people leaving Egypt could even temporarily increase if a final panic breaks out , as was previously the case in Tunisia, said the migration expert. “I am not against cooperation with difficult countries, but then it has to be about more than just intercepting refugees,” said Marquardt.