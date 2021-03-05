The Government’s decision to repeal the changes in the Migration Law that Mauricio Macri had established in 2017, when he expedited the process to expel offenders and prohibit the entry of foreigners with criminal records, caused a strong rejection among the opposition.

One of the first to question the measure was Patricia Bullrich, the Minister of Security who promoted the restrictive measures on immigration.

“The president sends a message to criminals and drug traffickers. To the government it was not enough for him to free his own prisoners. Now, it pretends that people with antecedents can enter freely to commit crimes in our country. We prevent it with a decree. They repealed it, “he said on his Twitter account.

The download on Twitter of the president of PRO.

Also the current deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, was very harsh in his rejection of the measure: “It is incomprehensible. Instead of thinking about the people, they repeal the decree that prevented foreigners from entering the country with a criminal record. Whoever comes to hurt, kill or steal cannot stay in Argentina“, wrote.

It’s incomprehensible. Instead of thinking about the people, they repeal the decree that prevented foreigners with prior records from entering the country. Anyone who comes to harm, kill or steal cannot stay in Argentina. – Diego Santilli (@diegosantilli) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Rogelio Frigerio, Macri’s former Interior Minister, assured that the repeal of Macri’s decree will “favor the irregular entry into the country of organized crime, criminals and drug traffickers” and that with this decision “the government continues to retreat.”

In that sense, he explained: “Decree 70/2017 accelerated the processes of expulsion of foreigners with criminal records, reducing deadlines and eliminating instances, respecting all internationally recognized guarantees (double instance, effective judicial review and legal sponsorship)”.

The government continues to back down. With the repeal of this decree that we promoted from the Ministry of the Interior and Migrations in 2017, the only thing the President does is favor the irregular entry into the country of organized crime, criminals and drug traffickers. https://t.co/jPUYoILAjR – Rogelio Frigerio (@frigeriorogelio) March 5, 2021

“As a result, the numbers of expulsions increased significantly. For measures like this, during the four years of our government all crime rates fell,” continued Frigerio in his harsh criticism of the government.

In addition, he highlighted his management as Minister of the Interior during the presidency of Mauricio Macri: “In our administration we have almost 800 thousand foreigners.” And he asserted: “The only thing that the government generates by repealing this decree is open the doors to organized crime“.

JPE