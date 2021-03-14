London police were heavily criticized Sunday tafter your intervention in an unauthorized tribute Sarah Everard, a young Londoner kidnapped and murdered, in a case in which a police officer is indicted.

A series of riots blew up on saturday night between policemen and some participants in a vigil, by candlelight or mobile phones.

Images showing police immobilizing or handcuffing some participants They led to numerous convictions and a feeling of rejection, which added to the intense emotion caused by the disappearance of Sarah Everard, a young worker of 33 years, when she returned home.

The movement Reclaim these streets, who initially organized the event before canceling it in the absence of agreement with the police, condemned the action of the police that “they physically abused women during a vigil against male violence.”

Flowers and memories for Sarah Everard. AP Photo

Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan they demanded explanations from the police for their actions.

“The police have a responsibility to enforce the laws for COVID, but from the images I have seen, the answer was sometimes neither appropriate nor proportionate ‘‘Khan tweeted.

The head of the Liberal Democrats urged London Police Chief Cressida Dick to resign, toHe considered that he had “lost the confidence of millions of women.”

For the head of the Labor opposition Keir Starmer, the events of Saturday are “deeply disturbing”.

In a statement on the night of Saturday through Sunday, Assistant Curator Helen Ball, defended the police action, and said that his intervention was “necessary”.

“Hundreds of people gathered posed a real risk” transmission of covid-19, which has left more than 125,000 dead in the United Kingdom, the worst balance in Europe.

London police harshly criticized. AFP photo

“We repeatedly incited those who were there to respect the law and leave,” he said, adding that a “small minority of people” he pushed the policemen and threw projectiles at them.

Despite the cancellation of the event due to the restrictions in force against the coronavirus, a crowd gathered at dusk in the London borough of Clapham, where Sarah Everard disappeared ten days ago.

His body was found in a forest in Kent (south-west). 48-year-old Wayne Couzens was indicted Friday for kidnapping and murder, an agent from the London police unit tasked with protecting diplomatic representations.

A candle was lit on Saturday at night in front of 10 Downing Street, residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Other tributes were held in various cities, including Glasgow, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Bristol.

Many participants they placed flowers on a kiosk in the park. Among them was Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen taking a break in front of the sea of ​​flowers. Other people held banners reading “We will not be silenced” and “She was only walking home,” and those gathered chanted “Sisters united, they will never be defeated.”

After Everard’s disappearance and murder, many women have used social media to share your own threat experiences and seizures while walking outside.

A feminist movement, Sisters uncut, He called for a demonstration Sunday afternoon outside Scotland Yard.

On Saturday night, the Reclaim these streets movement collected 320,000 pounds (372,000 euros, 446,000 dollars) for causes in favor of women, equivalent to the fine of 10,000 pounds that the organizers could receive multiplied by the number of places where the mobilizations were to be held.

The movement had appealed in vain on Friday to justice the decision of the London police not to allow the celebration of the tribute.

The Metropolitan Police have expressed their astonishment and horror that one of their own is accused of the crime. The London Police Force noted that Couzens joined the police in 2018 and recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for the custody of embassies and Parliament.

Source: AFP and AP

PB