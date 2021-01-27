He Argentine Political Club (CPA) issued a harsh statement on “the very serious violation of the rights and freedoms of numerous citizens “in Formosa, based on the complaints that were made about the conditions in the isolation centers due to the coronavirus.

“(This) brings to light the authoritarian nature of the regime that Gildo Insfrán has headed a quarter of a century ago. It is not an isolated event (…), The Qom community formoseña It has suffered various acts of police repression, including those that in 2010 caused the death of Roberto López, “says the CPA text.

The Argentine Political Club is made up of representatives of culture, politics and science. Its Board of Directors is chaired by Graciela Fernández Meijide and seconded by Victoria Itzcovitz.

The statement continues: “During this pandemic the province denied the right to return to their homes to numerous people of Formosa (the ‘stranded’) and imposed compulsory isolation in provincial centers –even for asymptomatic people–, curtailing their basic right to isolate themselves at home. “

The complaint against Governor Insfrán It had occurred around 10 days ago, after a video was released that recorded the situation in the isolation centers for coronavirus patients in Formosa.

Formosa councilor Gabriela Neme -who made the complaint- spoke that day about the images and assured that they were taken at the Preventive Isolation Center of the Cinquantenaire Stadium.

Neme, days later, was arrested for a few hours and then released as part of a protest in Formosa, which further increased the opposition’s denunciation of Insfrán.

In fact, the radicals Luis Naidenoff and Mario Negri raised this week a presentation to United Nations in which they detail “the violation of human rights” in that province. Elisa Carrió had also spoken out harshly.

“To the outrage that these events provoke is added that generated by the silence of the national government, of the ruling party, and of many organizations of civil society, which claim to respect human rights, but are shamefully silent about Formosa, “says the Argentine Political Club.

The CPA underlines in the statement that “Argentines have bitter memories of the regimes of the Saadi in Catamarca and Carlos Juárez in Santiago del Estero (The latter with dark connections with the military dictatorship through his provincial political police chief, Antonio Musa Azar, convicted of crimes against humanity during the 1970s) “.

He concludes: “The Insfrán regime has managed to surpass them in duration, hegemony and excesses. Will another murder linked to the provincial power be necessary –Such as that of María Soledad Morales in Catamarca or that of Leyla Bshier Nazar and Patricia Villalba in Santiago del Estero– for the national authorities to cease their current complicity and act in defense of the rights of the people of Formosa? “.