with videoThe closure of the Ketheltunnel near Rotterdam due to a staff shortage has come under considerable criticism from Rijkswaterstaat. Entrepreneurial organization Transport and Logistics Netherlands reacts with dismay: ,,We live in a very strange country. If two people are sick and our country is fixed, then we have not organized it well.”

The tunnel could not be manned because two staff members who were scheduled to supervise this morning are sick. Rijkswaterstaat therefore decided to close the entire tunnel early this morning.

According to the road manager, there were no other personnel at the 10,000-employee Rijkswaterstaat who could operate the tunnel. “We always want to have supervision in the tunnel,” explains Rijkswaterstaat spokesman Debby van Slegtenhorst. Otherwise, according to Rijkswaterstaat, this poses a risk. Other supervisors or road authorities could not just take over the tasks of those two tunnel managers, she emphasizes. “Because that’s just another job.”

The result was that one of the most important traffic arteries in the Netherlands was closed. According to the ANWB, there was immediately a long traffic jam and with it a busy morning rush hour in South Holland. President of Transport and Logistics Netherlands Elisabeth Post reacts shocked to the shutdown. ,,If two people are sick and our country is fixed, then we have not organized it well.” According to her, ‘we live in a very strange country’ and she says it also gives her ‘tummy ache’. According to her, the closure has consequences for the entire transport chain. For example, the transport of flowers to Hoek van Holland is delayed as a result.

At half past six this morning, Rijkswaterstaat decided to close the entire Kethel tunnel in both directions due to staff shortages. The tunnel from Rotterdam to The Hague reopened at around 8.30 am. Traffic from The Hague to Rotterdam continued to suffer. In that direction, the tunnel remained closed until 9:00 am. Traffic was diverted in both directions via the A13 and A20. See also Food scandal in Hesse: One dead

Fewer trains

Earlier this week, the Dutch Railways also decided to adjust the timetable due to staff shortages. The long-awaited new ten-minute train between Rotterdam, Schiphol and Arnhem will be canceled from 13 June. According to the railways, it will probably not stop there and there is a threat of more interventions in the timetable.

The staff shortage has existed for some time, but ‘by making an extra appeal to our colleagues, we were able to prevent the impact for travelers’, NS wrote in a press statement. “That’s no longer possible now.” That is why the ten-minute train on the Arnhem-Schiphol-Rotterdam route returns in frequency to a fifteen-minute service. ‘For this line, with the current lower passenger numbers, that is sufficient.’

Monitoring in the tunnels is important to guarantee safety, says Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information. The service says it is working hard on a solution. Rijkswaterstaat assumes that the staff shortage due to illness is a one-off incident and does not foresee that the tunnel will have to be closed more often for this reason. See also Cow escapes on the way to the slaughterhouse and finds a new home

The Dutch Railways have already warned that fewer trains can run more often because of the staff shortage. There are too few people across the board: from chief conductors to train drivers, IT people, security staff, office workers to employees in the station shops. NS currently has no fewer than 1,100 vacancies. Recruitment efforts have recently been stepped up considerably.



