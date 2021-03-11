Silvia Vázquez, former director of Environmental Affairs of the Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá, launched strong criticism against the Government for the forest fires in Patagonia. He accused the management headed by the Minister of the Environment Juan Cabandié of not having used 37% of the funds last year destined to the Fire Management Plan and said that Environment Minister Juan Cabandié traveled to Patagonia this week “disguised as a brigadista.”

“They under-executed the 2020 Budget and now they travel to the burned areas just for the photo, disguised as brigadistas, as before (former minister Sergio) Bergman disguised himself as a bird ”, said the former official, who resigned last November from her post at the Solá Foreign Ministry. “You have less budget than in 2017 and on top of that you under-execute the budget,” added Vázquez, openly criticizing Minister Cabandié.

“Last year we lost a million hectares due to forest fires. There are no prevention or tools to fight fires. The Government allocates 10 times more funds to subsidize fossil fuels than to the Ministry of Environment,” added the former official, in dialogue with Clarion.

It is the problem “of the officials who do not work” who underexecuted the budget in 2020 by 37%, they defended the 2021 budget so badly that the National System only has 0.003 of the budget. It is the problem that happens when “officials https://t.co/avWYmTOaZT – Silvia Vázquez 💚 (@vazquezsilvia) March 11, 2021

Vázquez is a radical K, President of the Green Party, a political group that is still part of the Frente de Todos and supported the presidential candidacy of Alberto Fernández. For this reason, Minister Solá appointed her as director of Environmental Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, a position she resigned last November due to differences regarding her specific area of ​​management. And every time it is seen further away from the official alliance.

This week, when the forest fires broke out in Patagonia, the former Solá official questioned Cabandié and tweeted: “It is the problem ‘of the officials who do not work’ that under-executed the budget in 2020 by 37%, defended so badly that of 2021 that the National System only has 0.003% of the budget. It is the problem that happens when ‘the officials who do not work’ put together ‘a little box from the outside’ (another for + a) increasing the unhinged tax pressure in our country. Always paying with someone else’s pocket “.

“Once again #ArgentinaEnLlamas. Once again the government was late and bad for the appointment. Once again attending the ‘ministerial trip’ for the occasion photo. We had to be defending the budget to provide the means to the national fire management system, “Vázquez said on his Twitter account.

It should be reported. Thanks to a project promoted by @NationEnvironment, the fire plan now has a fund made up of 3 per thousand of insurance policies, which by 2021 is five times the 2020 budget and allows future investments to be projected – Sergio Federovisky (@sfederovisky) March 11, 2021

His criticisms on social networks were answered by Sergio Federovisky, Vice Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation: “It should be informed. Thanks to a project promoted by @AmbienteNacion, the fire plan now has a fund made up of 3 per thousand of insurance policies, which by 2021 five times the 2020 budget and it allows projecting investments in the future, “said Cabandié’s second.

And Vázquez replied: “Tell it to the residents of Lago Puelo, Cholila, El Maiten and El Bolsón, tell the wounded and the 200 evacuees and the 44 million Argentinxs who lost more than 1 million hectares in 2020 and more than 40,000 hectares in just 2 months. Tell them … “.

This controversy was also joined by the Buenos Aires legislator of the Left Front, Gabriel Solano, who stated: “Did you know that the government nominally reduced 30% of the budget of the National Fire Management Plan despite recurring fires? The 2021 budget it is $ 282,876,000 when in 2020 it was $ 441,000,000. What does Cabandié say about this adjustment? “

Meanwhile the government reduced the budget to fight the fire. In nominal terms, the reduction was 30%. But in real terms – discounting inflation, the reduction is greater than 50%. https://t.co/szHx4QICs3 – Gabriel Solano (@Solanopo) March 11, 2021

It is that forest fires are an increasingly widespread phenomenon. This week thousands of hectares were burned in Río Negro and Chubut, where more than 200 homes were burned, with a balance of 1 person missing and 30 injured, of which a woman is seriously burned. And that is where Minister Cabandié traveled.

“Since the time of María Julia Alsogaray, the country has been set on fire. But the current government subsidizes fossil fuels with 10 times more than the budget it has for the Environment, so the money is there, but you put it in something else, “concluded Vázquez, in dialogue with Clarion.

