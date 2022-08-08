The permanent corona law, which the government wants to introduce after the summer, will not contribute to a ‘robust system’ to fight a pandemic, it sounds in response to the draft text. Rather, the law causes more ambiguity. There would be a lack of fundamental discussion and substantiation of the responsibilities and powers of mayors and chairmen of the security regions.

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), the Dutch Association of Mayors (NGB) and the Security Council express strong criticism of the corona law. It had a temporary status, but is now permanent. The authorities would have liked to talk about the law, because they will be primarily responsible for enforcement. Incidentally, they already put that criticism on paper at the end of June when the bill was submitted for consultation.

The new legislation will become part of the existing Public Health Act and will give the government permanent powers to take measures that could restrict fundamental rights if the epidemic picks up. This includes the obligation to wear a mouth cap, keeping distance, closing public places and the obligation to test or go into quarantine.

The Council of State is now considering the bill and will provide a response later this month. It is clear from annexes to the law that strong criticism has already been made in the preliminary phase. In the proposal that was ultimately sent to the Council of State for advice, the government addresses many of the criticisms that emerged during the consultation round.

“We would have preferred more time,” said a spokesman for health minister Kuipers. “But this is the consequence of the Senate voting down the temporary law.” The cabinet says that it cannot be delayed with its introduction and that it wants a legal basis to intervene in a new corona wave. Doubts about the effectiveness of the measures will not be responded to, he said Fidelity.