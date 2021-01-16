During 2020, inflation in the poorest or most indigent sectors would have risen up to 48% in the face of inflation 36.1% average. While that of the highest income sectors would have stood at below 30%.

Thus, due to the higher incidence of food pricesLast year’s inflation, as it has been happening with particular force in recent years, raged and had greater adverse consequences for the people and families most in need. For a typical family, married couple and 2 minor children, the poverty basket would have reached $ 55,000 in December.

A part of these data will be confirmed next Thursday when INDEC publishes the values ​​of the basic food basket (CBA) that determines the homeless line and the total basic basket (CBT) that sets the poverty levels. This measurement only includes Capital and CBA.

Until November, the indigence line in the Metropolitan Region increased by 38.4% and the poverty line by 32.9%. With the jump in food prices in December, it is estimated that the poverty basket could have closed the year at around 40% and the extreme poverty basket at 48% or more.

This happens because in the basic food basket the food products that increased the most in prices predominate and that they most weigh in the basic baskets. For example, in December, in Capital and GBA the price of potatoes had an increase of 6.7%, banana 10.8%, chicken 16.1%, roast 28.5%, common minced meat 10.9%, buttock 20%, apple 7.4% and orange 22.1%.

In addition, while food and non-alcoholic beverages have a 23% impact on the Consumer Price Index for Capital and the suburbs, food products that make up the total basic basket represent 33%. And the foods just mentioned are part of the basic food basket of INDEC.

Consequently, these price increases and the higher incidence of these foods in the food basket determine an increase much greater than the CPI Capital and GBA, which, in food, was 4.4% in December.

This was manifested in a notorious way last October when food increased 4.8% in the Metropolitan Region and the poverty basket climbed to 6.6% and that of poverty to 5.7%.

Thus, for example, if the indigence line that until November increased by 38.4%, in December had risen by 6%, it would close the year with 46.7%. While with a rise of 7%, it would reach 48%.

And the inflation of the upper middle and richer sectors?

INDEC does not carry out this measurement but an approximation arises from compare the average inflation of the City of Buenos Aires – where better income sectors reside in a greater proportion – with that of the NEA, a region that includes Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa and Misiones, with higher indigence and poverty rates.

The Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of CABA reported that the average inflation in 2020 was 30.5% compared to 42.4% recorded by INDEC in the NEA. But the basket of homelessness in CABA amounted to 43.9%, which would surely lead the NEA to exceed 50%.

“The inflationary pressure on the poorest 20% in 2020 was double that of the richest 20%. In other words, the rise in prices punished the popular sectors twice as much as the better-off sectors. It is a phenomenon that has been taking place with particular force since the Government of Mauricio Macri and did not stop. In addition, both the minimum wage and the minimum retirement increased last year below the value of the indigence line of a metropolitan type family, ”he told Clarion, the specialist Artemio Lopez of the Consultant Equis.

With these values, the poverty line of a typical family (married couple and 2 children) that in November was $ 51,775.61 could have been around $ 55,000 in December, a value well above the income of unregistered wage earners – including receiving the AUH-, from at least half of the registered workers, including the collection of the family salary, and from a good part of the independent or self-employed workers.

