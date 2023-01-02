Villa Garcia, Zacatecas.- Two police officers were injured after were ambushed while on their way to a community of Villa Garcia, Zacatecas.

The events occurred around 9:00 p.m. this Sunday. in the community of Tierra BlancaVilla García, after receiving An anonymous report of an alleged scuffle.

According to the Spokesperson of the State Peacebuilding Table, The elements of the General Directorate of Municipal Public Security (DGSPM) came to the community when armed subjects shot against them.

Once this fact was reported, immediately corporations of the three orders of government, they moved to the place to reinforce the area and support municipal elements.

The spokesperson stressed that from this attack two injured police officers reported They were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

For its part, the outlet NTR Zacatecas pointed out that one of the elements ended seriously injured and was taken to a hospital; while the other had minor injuries and they transferred him to a different hospital.

They also reported that the attack took place on the street of the Church of the aforementioned community of Villa García.

Local media reported that the confrontation between police and hitmen lasted from Sunday until the early hours of Monday.