10 contestants competed in the event of the fourth day of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition, in its seventh session, with a public audience watching the events hall of the Culture and Science Symposium in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai, in the presence of the Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Advisor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, members of the committee, a number of officials, parents of the contestants and their companions, and the audience following the Quranic events.

In the morning session, Yasmine Ould Dani from Algeria competed in the memorization narration with Warsh’s narration, while competing with Hafs’ narration were: Sumaya Ali Jumaa from Tanzania, Sundus bint Saleh bin Khamis al-Mahrouqiyya from the Sultanate of Oman, Aisha Qargash from Bosnia, and Melembe Mangoao Aspato from The Democratic Republic of the Congo, while in the evening, she competed in memorization with the narration of Warsh Hajr Al-Murabit from Morocco, Ruqaiya Mutari Malm Amdo from Niger, and she competed in memorization with the narration by Hafs Aisha Hamid Mohamed from Cameroon, Sarah Baladi from Guinea Conakry, and Fatoumata Soumari from Congo-Brazzaville, and the contestants excelled. In their encounters with honorable competition and with their radiant voices shouting God’s verses and the provisions of recitations, intonation and recitation in this honorable arena, in accordance with the Almighty’s saying: {And in that let the competitors compete}.

Deputy Head of the Media Unit of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi, said that the launch of the activities of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition took place with great efforts from the award’s organizing committee and its members, and with the follow-up of the Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha. .

A member of the judging committee from the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Suleiman bin Ali bin Obaid Al-Mukhamri, praised the high and close levels of the contestants in memorizing, reciting and reciting the Book of God.