By this point, in a Super Bowl full of historic firsts, Hurts had already put an exclamation mark on his own chapter. He and Mahomes are the first black quarterback duo in a Super Bowl and also the youngest together. There has also never been a brother duel before: Travis Kelce from the Chiefs and Jason Kelce from the Eagles changed that in Arizona. Now with two victories in the world’s most important football game, Travis Kelce, the younger of the two brothers, now has “ultimate braggart rights,” as his older brother announced earlier in the week. “I love this boy, this is the best season of my career,” said Travis Kelce.