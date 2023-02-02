Parácuaro, Michoacán.- A truck carrying several farm workers, including melon cutters, suffered a fatal accident on the Apatzingán-Cuatro Caminos highway in Michoacan.

The pickup truckan old-model white pick-up, overturned near the El Pedregal spa.

The impact of the accident resulted in the death of two workers and three more were seriously injured.

According to reports, some of workers were thrown out of the van and hit the pavement hard . The accident was reported by other motorists on the road.

Police and emergency medical services arrived at the scene to confirm the two deaths and provide medical care to the three injured workers, who were taken to hospitals in the region for medical treatment.

The identity of the victims has not yet been confirmed.

In the meantime, the road was partially closed to traffic while experts from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office carried out their investigations.