Jalisco.- On the afternoon of Saturday March 4, a Strong road crash left 3 people dead and 6 more injured.
The cars involved in the accident were a Nissan pickup and a sedan.
After the impact, a 58-year-old man lost his life at the scene and 8 more people had to be taken to a hospital. Two other people died on the way, a boy and a girl.
As for the survivors, 5 of them, including three minors, are reported to be seriously ill and one adult woman is reported to be in a mild condition.
