Jalisco.- On the afternoon of Saturday March 4, a Strong road crash left 3 people dead and 6 more injured.

The cars involved in the accident were a Nissan pickup and a sedan.

After the impact, a 58-year-old man lost his life at the scene and 8 more people had to be taken to a hospital. Two other people died on the way, a boy and a girl.