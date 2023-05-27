Jalisco.- The evening of this Friday a strong arose cannon of 12 vehicles in the Guadalajara-Morelia highwayand apparently a pedestrian What was going on in the place? lost his life being hit by one of the vehicles.

An information card indicates that this occurred at kilometer 40 of the aforementioned highway, in the municipality of Zapotlan del Rey.

“Twelve vehicles are involved in this accident, including 2 full vehicles that transported gasoline, which did not present a leak,” the statement detailed.

one is reported deceased person, is added, although for the moment without identification data; she was apparently walking on the side of the road when the accident occurred (and was struck).

Some drivers and passengers of the other vehicles resulted with injuriesbut in the first moments there were no exact data on the injured.

Emergency forces came to provide support, and different authorities coordinated.