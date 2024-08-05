This Sunday in Argentine soccer a real goal was recorded that already nominated him for the Puskas Prizewhich annually selects the best goal on the planet.

According to the criteria of

Lanús defeated Tigre 3-2 with a goal in the 90th minute, through the Argentine Walter Bou.

Goal for Puskas

The match was 2-2 and looked like a draw when Bou received a pass from Sanabria and connected with a spectacular overhead kick, stopped the ball with his chest and finished from the edge of the area, beating the goalkeeper and sealing the victory for Lanús.

The post has already generated reactions on social media, where he is being nominated for the Puskas awards.

“The cross came, it stayed there and I hit it left-footed because I can’t hit it right-footed. Thank God it went in and we are happy and pleased because we won again on our court,” said the attacker.

“For the Puskás award? I hope so. It was a great goal and thanks to the team that we pursued it until the very end. I am happy,” he added.

Bou is a 30-year-old Argentine soccer player, brother of fellow soccer player Gustavo Bou.

SPORTS

More sports news