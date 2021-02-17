SEVILLA (dpa-AFX) – Magic instead of procrastinating – Borussia Dortmund (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) has reported back with a gala after weeks of descent. Thanks to the 3: 2 (3: 1) at Sevilla FC, the team of interim coach Edin Terzic can hope for the first quarter-finals in the Champions League since 2017. After goals from Mahmoud Dahoud (19th) and the strong Erling Haaland (27th / 43rd), the Revierclub, which was last ailing in the Bundesliga, goes into the second leg of the second leg against the Spaniards on March 9th in Dortmund with a good cushion. The goals against Suso (7th) and Luuk de Jong (84th) couldn’t change that either.

Despite a brisk start to the game with playful advantages, Borussia suffered an early setback. As so often this season, the opponent scored on his first dangerous attack. The fact that Suso’s shot from 18 meters was deflected by defense chief Mats Hummels and was therefore not tenable for keeper Marwin Hitz, fitted into the picture of the recently unlucky Borussia.

But unlike in the past, the Dortmunders were not discouraged and showed a positive reaction. Of all people, Dahoud, who replaced Thomas Delaney, who had stayed at home because of his heavily pregnant wife and was in the starting line-up for the first time since December, brought BVB back into play. His courageous long-range shot from 20 meters was reward for a brave performance up until then.

The quick response gave Borussia an additional boost. With a lot of leg work, high speed and long-lost determination, she made life difficult for the favored Spaniards and struck again coldly. After a one-two with the strong Jadon Sancho, Haaland scored from close range for his seventh Champions League goal this season and the 2-1 lead for BVB.

But that’s not all: At the end of a remarkable counterattack, the Norwegian used a pass from Marco Reus and increased to 3-1 with a low shot from the side into the far corner before the break. Haaland scored 17 and 18 in the 13th Champions League game. No player had succeeded in this before.

After the restart, Borussia reduced the pace and initially limited themselves to goal security. That gave the fourth in the table from Spain more play. Nevertheless, the Dortmund Gate was rarely in danger. However, luck was also at play for BVB when Oscar hit the inside post with a free kick in the 72nd minute. Six minutes before the end, de Jong shortened for the hosts./bue/DP/he