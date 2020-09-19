At the start of the 58th season of the Bundesliga received the reigning master FC Bayern those that occurred underground in the past second half of the season FC Schalke 04. Although Royal Blue initially sold better than expected, it set a deserved debacle.
Result: FC Bayern – FC Schalke 8: 0
Gates: 1: 0 Gnabry (3rd), 2: 0 Goretzka (19th), 3: 0 Lewandowski (31st / penalty kick), 4: 0 Gnabry (47th), 5: 0 Gnabry (59th), 6: 0 Müller (70th), 7-0 Sané (71st), 8-0 Musiala (81st)
Bayern started in the empty Allianz Arena without the ailing Alaba and Thiago who had left – Kimmich spontaneously took over his shirt number “6” – Davies initially only sat on the bench.
Schalke started with the returnees Rudy and Uth, newcomer Paciencia was also in the starting line-up and the ferryman in goal.
After a few seconds, Schalke had a great chance to take the lead when Neuer blocked a shot from Paciencia in the middle, but the attempt by Uth was blocked by Süle. Only two minutes later, the missed opportunity promptly took revenge when Kimmich hit a great long ball in the tip on Gnabry. The Bayern striker let Stambouli get out and took the lead for the record champions (3rd).
A minute later, Sané put Lewandowski in the penalty area after a good solo, but Rudy was able to clarify in dire need. As a result, Schalke found the game a little better, but the next goal fell again for the hosts. Müller put the ball back to the edge of the penalty area and the ex-Schalke Goretzka shot a thoughtful shot (19th).
Shortly afterwards, Sané released Lewandowski who had run along with him, but the Pole rolled the ball over it – seconds later Fährmann rescued Kimmich strongly. When Serdar had to go down due to an injury and was replaced by Schöpf, the home side made it 3-0. Lewandowski had previously fooled Kabak and the Turk only knew how to help himself with a foul in his own penalty area. Lewandowski safely converted the penalty (31).
Bayern could have scored a few more goals before the break, for example, Süle only hit the post. Schalke tried hard not to go under at the start – a class difference! With the three goals conceded, Schalke was still well served despite a committed early phase.
The second round started without any further changes and at this point it was really only about the amount of Bayern’s victory. Serge Gnabry did not want to be asked for long and increased the 4-0 in the 47th minute after a presentation by Sané.
Twelve minutes later, Sané was free again because Schalke was still way too high. Gnabry thanked his colleague for the pass for the third time and made it 5-0.
In the 70th minute Lewandowski was able to do some magic when he played the ball on Müller with a Rabona cross, who scored 6-0. A minute later, Sané ran up to Fährmann alone – because Schalke was still too high – and was able to score his first competitive goal for Bayern 7-0.
Then the strong Sané went down and the only 17-year-old Jamal Musiala came into the game for him – and promptly scored with a shot in the short corner to make it 8-0 (81st).
After that Bayern showed mercy and Schalke’s only positive news that evening was that it did not end in double digits.
