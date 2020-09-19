Schalke started with the returnees Rudy and Uth, newcomer Paciencia was also in the starting line-up and the ferryman in goal.

In the 70th minute Lewandowski was able to do some magic when he played the ball on Müller with a Rabona cross, who scored 6-0. A minute later, Sané ran up to Fährmann alone – because Schalke was still too high – and was able to score his first competitive goal for Bayern 7-0.

Then the strong Sané went down and the only 17-year-old Jamal Musiala came into the game for him – and promptly scored with a shot in the short corner to make it 8-0 (81st).

After that Bayern showed mercy and Schalke’s only positive news that evening was that it did not end in double digits.