Strong avalanche danger in numerous areas of northern Italy. According to the Aineva bulletin, a significant snowfall is expected today which will continue tomorrow. “The snow/rain limit will initially be low (800-1000 m) but will then gradually rise up to the expected 1400-1600 m in the Dolomites and 1600-1800 in the Prealps. Therefore, the first snow will be dry and that at the end of the event will be dryer humid at least up to 2000 m above sea level. 30 to 45 cm of snow is expected at 1500 m in the Dolomites (40-65 cm at 2000 m) and in the Pre-Alps from 10 to 35 cm with quantities of even 80 cm at 2000 m – the bulletin underlines – The danger of avalanches from Tuesday is strong due to natural avalanches of fresh and often wet snow which, along the usual routes, may even reach low altitude”.

“The avalanche activity will be widespread between 1600 and 2000 m of altitude, also along the northern slopes. Large avalanches are also expected from Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Frequent slide avalanches are also to be expected below 1800 m of altitude “, the bulletin continues.