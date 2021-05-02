The Russian national team defeated the Czech Republic in the final match of the group tournament of the junior world championship (11: 1) in ice hockey , which takes place these days in the United States. This victory became the largest in the history of meetings between the Russians and the Czechs at the junior championships, and also allowed our team to take second place in Group B. In the quarter-finals, Albert Leshchev’s charges will play against the team of Belarus. In other quarterfinals, Canada will face the Czech Republic, Finland against Switzerland, and Sweden against the United States.

Without rest

The group stage of the junior world championship (YUCHM) has ended … Before the last round in Group B, in which the Russian national team is playing, a quartet of teams was determined ahead of schedule, which will continue to fight for the championship, but the final distribution of places depended on the matches of Russia with the Czech Republic and the USA with Finland.

Our team started the tournament against one of the favorites of the YChM, the US team. A fantastic comeback from a 1: 5 score, which ended in overtime 7: 6 with a victory for our team, attracted the attention of fans and the media to this tournament. By the will of the calendar, less than a day after the victory over the Americans, Albert Leshchev’s team was to play a match against Finland. This was the first game for the Finns in the tournament. Leading to the third period 3: 1, the forces left the Russian players, the rivals were able to level the score, and then win the shootout. In the next two fights, the Russian national team did not meet proper resistance, first from Germany (6: 1), and then from the Czech Republic (11: 1).

The victory with a score of 11: 1 became a record in the history of confrontation between the junior teams of Russia and the Czech Republic … Our hockey players scored 40 shots on target of the Czech goalkeeper, showing a space realization rate of 27.5%. Despite the difference in the score and seeming helplessness, the Czech hockey players hit the target of Sergei Ivanov 22 times, but the representative of SKA-Varyag only once allowed the red light to be lit outside his goal. It is worth noting that Ivanov was initially considered as the third goalkeeper, but having stood in the frame in the match with Finland, he firmly staked out the last line of the Russian national team. Having won over the Czech Republic, our team guaranteed itself at least the second place in the group and secured itself against meetings in the quarterfinals against the national teams of Canada or Sweden.

In the last match of Group B, which affects the place of the Russian national team, the teams of the USA and Finland met. Everything went to the victory of the Suomi team, but 2 seconds before the end, the Americans were able to transfer the match into overtime, where they then snatched the victory 5: 4. After the fight, Finland had 9 points, and the USA finished the preliminary stage with 8 points.

Thus, the first place due to the victory in the personal meeting remained with Finland, the Russian team was in the second position, the USA took the third place, and the Czech Republic became the last team to reach the quarterfinals from Group B … The German team did not score points and took the last place.

Difficult contender

In group A, the Canadian team took the first place. The team won all matches with a goal difference of 28: 5. Since 2015, Maple Leaves have been left without medals, and therefore they brought almost the strongest national team to the YWCHM, where both leaders and players of the nominal fourth link can make the result. Following the founders of hockey, the reigning champions, the Swedish national team, are located. They started the tournament with a victory over the Belarusians (5: 1). The second round was followed by a crushing defeat to the Canadian national team (1:12). Then “Tre Kronur” not without difficulty beat Switzerland (3: 1), and in the last round the Latvian national team was defeated (7: 0). The third place in this group was taken by Belarus, beating Latvia (6: 2) and becoming the fourth Switzerland (7: 1).

The quarter-finals stage starts on May 3. The Russian national team at 20:30 Moscow time will play with the team of Belarus … Despite a difficult victory in the exhibition match shortly before the YUCHM, our team looks like an obvious favorite.

However, the team of Belarus is able to present a surprise at the YUCHM , says the former goalkeeper of CSKA and Avangard Alexander Fomichev.

“Our team has a very cool attack, but there are some problems when playing on the defensive,” the expert explained to Izvestia. – The coaching staff needs to find a balance in which only strengths are visible. All the developments that brought success in the group stage must be carried over to the elimination matches. Still, Belarus is a dangerous rival. If our team feels either too self-confident or too relaxed, then a sensational result can happen.

Danila Klimovich is the main danger in the enemy’s squad. … He already has six scored goals and second in the sniper list … The best sniper of the tournament is now the Russian prodigy Matvey Michkov with nine goals. The Yaroslavl hockey pupil has a double in the match with the USA, poker with Germany and a hat-trick with the Czech Republic. In addition to Michkov, who has already scored 11 (9 + 2) points for performance, Danila Yurov (3 + 6) and Nikita Chibrikov (2 + 7) are in the top 5 top scorers. Also, the leaders of our team can be called the first-line forwards Fedor Svechkov and Ivan Miroshnichenko. Having spent the main part of the season in the VHL with Lada, Svechkov scored a double in matches with Finland and the Czech Republic, and made three assists in the other two matches.

– I don’t think our guys will have any motivation problem. – Leonid Vaysfeld, the former general manager of the KHL clubs, emphasized to Izvestia. – It seems to me that there is no need to set anyone up for the quarterfinals. Still, they perfectly understand that you need to win three games to become world champions. … Our team can do it.

Help “Izvestia” Schedule of the UChM quarterfinal matches (Moscow time) May 3, 20:30. Russia – Belarus May 3, 23:00. Canada – Czech Republic May 4, 01:30. Finland – Switzerland May 4, 04:00. Sweden – USA

At IIHF tournaments there is a seed format before the semi-finals. The four teams are ranked according to the following indicators in the group stage: place in the group; glasses; washer difference; number of goals. After that, the team with the first seed plays against the fourth, the second with the third. Now the rating of the national teams for sowing is as follows:

1. Canada (A1, 12 points).

2. Finland (В1, 9 points).

3. Russia (B2, 9 points, “+15”).

4. Sweden (A2, 9 points, “+2”).

5. USA (B3, 8 points).

6. Belarus (A3, 6 points).

7. Czech Republic (В4, 4 points).

8.Switzerland (A4, 3 points)