Thanks to social networks, stories are revealed in which they face all the obstacles that stand in the way of their dreams, like this time, that a military woman of the Mexican Army captivated everyone after showing that with strength and happiness, train every day.

Being part of the Armed Forces, she has the mission of defending the integrity and independence of the State, for this reason, the girl reveals the activities she carries out every day, to be able to face each other in the field every day, in the profession that she is passionate about. .

It is through the TikTok social network, where the account ‘@isabelrodriguezcervantes, revealed the confrontation that a military woman makes, along with her colleagues, to be part of the team that seeks to preserve national sovereignty.

Currently, there are more than 25,000 women who are part of the Mexican Army and the Air Force, who are a key player, like the protagonist of this viral video, who was seen climbing stairs, as if she were in action in an emergency.

During the clip, the young military man was seen smiling, fulfilling a dream, being a military man, therefore, with a big smile on the face the Mexican lieutenant, showed to be a excellent element of the Army.

SEDENA requirements for women to enter the Army

Being in the military entails hard work, some have shared sacrifices and shocking testimonies that they have had to go through while being in the field and protecting the security of the nation.

Although the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), by organizing, managing and preparing the Mexican Army and Air Force, allows both men and women to take part, however, when the girls decide to pursue that dream, they are criticized both by family, as by colleagues, since gender violence still persists.

Therefore, it should be remembered that since 2020, women can obtain a military card, because the SEDENA allows entry without distinction of sex, among the requirements that are asked to be part of the Army, is:

Have a high school certificate

Being Mexican by birth

Being single and not living in concubinage

Be 18 years old and not older than 30

If they are a technician or specialist, they cannot be older than 32 years

Certified copy of the Birth Certificate issued no more than three months

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

Voting credential issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Secondary education certificate.

No criminal record