State Duma deputies believe that strong alcohol should be sold only in specialized stores. They plan to make such a proposal in the new Concept of State Policy on Reducing the Scale of Alcohol Abuse and Preventing Alcoholism. Nikolai Govorin, deputy chairman of the Duma Committee on Health Protection, told Parlamentskaya Gazeta about this.

If a new anti-alcohol policy is adopted, spirits will be threatened with disappearance from mainstream stores. “What the eye does not see, the soul does not ask for,” Govorin commented on the new initiative. He also believes that private drug clinics should report patients to government agencies.

“People pay to private narcologists so as not to get registered and not be impaired in their rights, since such consequences can occur when they go to state clinics. We are losing sight of people who need serious, and not just symptomatic treatment, ”the deputy said.

The program to combat alcohol abuse, which is under development, is designed until 2030. Its main element should be educational activities, the authors say.

Prices for vodka and domestic beer this year may rise by at least 5 percent, Russian wines will rise in price by 10-15 percent, predicts Vadim Drobiz, director of the Center for Research on Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets.