Querétaro.- A passenger bus and a car suzuki staged a strong accidentin which died three people and another 19 were wounds.

This accident involving the bus and the car occurred this Saturday afternoon in the federal highway number 57, Mexico-Querétaroat the height of the community of The ColoradoMunicipality of the marquisQuerétaro, reports Excelsior.

In the passenger bus was traveling the women’s football team and staff belonging to the club cobras AC of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico.

In addition to turning the busjust impacting still building.

It was confirmed that a car and the passenger truck collided, then both left the road and overturned, and that was when the bus crashed against facade of a property of two floors.

Elements of the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection, the National Guard, Firefighters, the Regulatory Center for Medical Emergencies (CRUM), Civil Protection of Pedro Escobedo, and others attended, who confirmed that there had been two deceased people in the bus, and in the smaller vehicle, overturned on the shoulder, another deceased person.

No identities have been released at this time.

On social media, the league of American Football of the State of Mexico (FADEMAC) confirmed that the players and staff of the Intermediate category of the aforementioned organization were traveling in the damaged bus, adds Excelsior.