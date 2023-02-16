Silao, Guanajuato.- In Silao, Guanajuato, a teenager 16 years old, died when driving his motorcycle, he collided heavily with a trailer by scope on the Silao-León highway at the height of the community Las Colonias Nuevo México.

It was last Wednesday around 6 in the afternoon when the young man left a gas station and at the moment he joined the road the trailer failed to stop and hit him from behind leaving the motorcycle and the young man below the trailer.

He strong impact caused the motorcycle will harm the body of the adolescent leaving it in several parts watered by the factual tape.

The motorcycle was left under the trailer trapped between the tires while the heavy unit reached the edge, but it was too late, unfortunately the young man’s body had been left in pieces on the road.

The sad scene tore apart motorists and passers-by passing through the area, immediately witnesses They reported the accident to the 911 Emergency Systemand requested the support of an ambulance, minutes later to the area of ​​the events, a special unit from the Silao Red Cross arrived.

Paramedics confirmed that there was no more to do for the young man, because he no longer had vital signs. elements of the National Guard they cordoned off the area, so they could save the remains of the 16-year-old adolescent. Minutes later, elements of Civil Protection of León and Silao, who remained in the area.

Experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), started an investigation folder to clarify the mechanics of the facts. The driver of the heavy unit, was made available to the authorities so that the necessary responsibilities are demarcated.

We recommend you read:

The body was transferred by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), to its facilities in Guanajuato capital, so that the necropsy of law is applied and be able to confirm the identity of the young man and the exact causes of his death.

The traffic became heavy during this Wednesday afternoon becausee circulation was closed in the lane that goes from Silao to León, a part of what is the counterflow lane was closed to be able to clean the area, due to the fact that parts of the motorcycle had remained. Once the cleaning is done by elements of Civil Protection, circulation was opened normally.