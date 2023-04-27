Strong accident of ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of the Gila

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Angel Lopez
Miguel Angel Lopez
The Colombian cyclist had to withdraw from the test, in which he was the leader of the general classification.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A severe accident forced the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López to withdraw from the Tour of the Gila, which takes place in the United States.
López had won the first stage and was the leader of the general classification when he suffered a fall that forced him to abandon the test,
His team, Team Medellín, has not yet given a report on the health status of the Colombian cyclist.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Strong #accident #Supermán #López #Tour #Gila
Leave a Reply