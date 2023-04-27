Friday, April 28, 2023
Strong accident of ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of the Gila

April 27, 2023
in Sports
Strong accident of ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of the Gila


Miguel Angel Lopez

The Colombian cyclist had to withdraw from the test, in which he was the leader of the general classification.

A severe accident forced the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López to withdraw from the Tour of the Gila, which takes place in the United States.

López had won the first stage and was the leader of the general classification when he suffered a fall that forced him to abandon the test,

His team, Team Medellín, has not yet given a report on the health status of the Colombian cyclist.

News in development.

SPORTS

