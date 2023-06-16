Friday, June 16, 2023
Strong 7.2 earthquake struck Tonga

June 16, 2023
World
Strong 7.2 earthquake struck Tonga


close

Earthquake

Earthquake.

Photo:

iStock / Colombian Geological Survey

Earthquake.

The telluric movement occurred around 1:00 p.m.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported a 7.2 earthquake in Tonga, a country located in Oceania, in the afternoon.

The seismic event took place at 1:06 p.m. local time and had a depth of 167 kilometers. The epicenter of said telluric movement was in Houma, a town in the nation mentioned popular for its blowholes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the event.

Similarly, the United States Tsunami Warning System rules out a tsunami threat on the American west coast or Alaska. Similarly, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology ruled out the same risk.

