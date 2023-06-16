Strong 7.2 earthquake struck Tonga

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Earthquake.
iStock / Colombian Geological Survey
Earthquake.
The telluric movement occurred around 1:00 p.m.
The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported a 7.2 earthquake in Tonga, a country located in Oceania, in the afternoon.
The seismic event took place at 1:06 p.m. local time and had a depth of 167 kilometers. The epicenter of said telluric movement was in Houma, a town in the nation mentioned popular for its blowholes.
No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the event.
Similarly, the United States Tsunami Warning System rules out a tsunami threat on the American west coast or Alaska. Similarly, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology ruled out the same risk.
