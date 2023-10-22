A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Nepal this Sunday Without the authorities having reported material damage or victims for the moment due to an earthquake that was felt in several provinces of this Asian country.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:39 local time (1:54 GMT) with its epicenter in the Dhading district, a mountainous area in the center of the country bordering Kathmandu and part of the Bagmati province, according to the National Monitoring and Research Center of Nepal earthquakes.

Read here: (Earthquake in the Philippines: this is known from the strong earthquake that shook that country today)

This institution reported up to three aftershocks which occurred up to an hour apart from the first tremor, but of small magnitude. The authorities have not yet reported any victims or damage to infrastructure.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) lowered the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.2.

Nepal is among the countries most prone to natural disasters and it has a very vulnerable population, mostly poor, in addition to lacking sufficient infrastructure to deal with floods or earthquakes.

According to the Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP), an alliance created to coordinate emergency response among Asian countries, Kathmandu is the national capital exposed to the highest risk of earthquakes among 21 megacities around the world.

Also: (‘I was humiliated’: the trauma of the victims of spy cameras in South Korea)

The memory of the catastrophe

On April 25, 2015, A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Nepal, collapsing multi-story buildings in Kathmandu, and causing landslides and avalanches in the mountains.

Nearly 9,000 people were killed and more than 22,000 injured. That catastrophe also left hundreds of thousands of people homeless and caused damage valued at nearly 6.47 billion euros.

More than seven years later, the reconstruction work has not been completed, slowed in part by the effects of the pandemic.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO