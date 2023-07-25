Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Strong 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in World
Strong 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

International Seismic Event

Photo:

Colombian Geological Service

International Seismic Event

He appeared on the morning of this Tuesday; There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Turkey on Tuesday morning.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, it appeared at 00:44 local time, at a superficial depth, in the center of the country.

The event occurred 69 kilometers from the city of Osmaniye and no injuries or material damage have yet been reported.

News in development…

admin_l6ma5gus

