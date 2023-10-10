Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

A strong earthquake hit Slovakia on Monday evening. People had to leave their houses at night. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

Bratislava – After the devastating series of earthquakes in Afghanistan, a powerful earthquake shook Slovakia on Monday evening (October 9th). This was confirmed by the Interior Ministry in Bratislava and local authorities on Tuesday.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Slovakia

The quake, registered at 8:23 p.m., was from Seismology Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences was measured at a depth of 17.8 kilometers with a magnitude of 4.9, reports the German press agency (dpa). The epicenter was therefore in the municipality of the village of Dapalovce in the Vranov nad Toplou district.

After the earthquake in Slovakia, many people fled outdoors

The quake was also felt in southern Poland, Hungary and Ukraine, reports said erdbebennews.de via “X”, formerly Twitter. According to the report, up to 12.7 million people felt the earthquake. It is said to be one of the strongest earthquakes in the history of Slovakia. According to official information, no people were injured. However, failures in technical infrastructure and cracks in building walls were reported locally, it continues. Many people fled their homes into the open air.

Earthquake felt for minutes in Poland

The Interior Ministry called on the population on its Facebook page that night to check gas and electricity lines for possible damage. The earthquake was felt in the major Polish cities of Krakow and Katowice, among others, the press agency reported PAP. As Poland’s Prime Minister informed on “X”, the readiness of the services has been “increased”. According to the Internet portal Remiza.pl The earthquake lasted just over a minute. Naples was also shaken again by an earthquake. This was also done in parallel Coastal region of Croatia hit by an earthquake.

Several houses are evacuated after an earthquake

According to information from the news agency, 15 single-family houses were destroyed in the village of Dapalovce in Slovakia and one apartment building in the town of Persov TASR evacuated to check the statics of the buildings. Several reservoirs were also checked immediately. According to the Interior Ministry, no damage was found. The operation of the nuclear power plants in Mochovce and Jaslovske Bohunice was also not affected.

TASR According to reports, the power went out in several communities due to line damage. In part of the city of Humenne, the central supply of hot water was also interrupted due to a damaged pipe from the district heating plant.

Earthquakes in the Stropkov region are not uncommon

Within a month, the Stropkov region was hit by the third earthquake – two more with a magnitude of 3.7 had already occurred before. This means that the earthquake activity is there, according to erdbebennews.delast month significantly higher than in the long-term comparison.

At the beginning of September, the severe earthquake disaster in Morocco claimed almost 3,000 lives. Countless people were injured or left destitute by the earthquake. (Vivian Werg/ with dpa)