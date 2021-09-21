The eruption of the Cabeza de Vaca volcano, on the Canary Island of La Palma, has put into circulation a series of slang words used by volcanologists. Many are unknown to non-specialists, and others are second or third meanings of more common terms, such as caldera or ash, which do not mean the same in the field of volcanic eruptions as when they are used in other areas. These are some of the most relevant concepts to understand what is happening on La Palma.

Volcanic bombs

Rock fragments, in a liquid or semi-liquid state, expelled during an eruption. In its trajectory it cools down and, depending on its size, it can be projected kilometers away. Its dimensions depend on factors such as the molten material or the type of eruption. Some, like the famous Lanzarote pump, they are as big as a truck.

Boiler

A great depression of volcanic origin. Compared to the conventional image of conical volcanoes, here it is a large crater (there are those with a diameter of more than 50 kilometers, such as La Pacana, in Chile). They are generated by eruptions that cause the collapse of the surface layer or even the pre-existing volcano. In Spain, the most famous is the one that gives its name to the Caldera de Taburiente National Park, on La Palma.

Ash

Together with bombs and lapilli (see below), it forms the solid-state magmatic material ejected by air during a volcanic eruption. These are very fine particles of pulverized rock with a diameter of less than two millimeters. They are the greatest danger of volcanoes on a global scale, since they can be transported long distances by atmospheric circulation. The Eyjafjallajökull eruption, for example, caused aerial collapse over much of the Northern Hemisphere for days. The Pinatubo (Philippines) in 1991 emitted so much ash that it caused a global cooling of 0.3º. And that of Tambora (Indonesia) in 1815 meant that there was no summer that year.

Wash

The most characteristic element of non-explosive eruptions, such as that of La Palma. It is a mantle of lava that gushes out of the volcano and, like rivers, flows down the land seeking its arrival at the sea. It can be like a large river or segregate into several sleeves, as on the Canary Island, where there are already three different languages.

Rash, types

There are different types of volcanoes and volcanic eruptions. Most owe their name to a specific volcano or geographic area. The protagonist of the collective imagination is the Strombolian, which owes its name to the Italian volcano Stromboli. The eruption is permanent, of flowing lavas and dotted with explosive outbreaks. Another of the most common is the Hawaiian, relatively little conflict and starring large amounts of very fluid lava that dies in the sea. Another type is the Vesuvian, which owes its name to the homonymous volcano. It is among the most explosive, due to the accumulation of large amounts of gases. The inhabitants of Pompeii and Herculaneum died from one of these eruptions. The Pelean eruption, with slowly moving viscous lavas, is, along with the Strombolian, the one that best fits with what is happening on La Palma. Krakatoana, for Krakatoa, is reserved for cataclysmic-grade eruptions. The Plinian is an explosive eruption that spews large amounts of material. They are among the strongest and owe their name to Pliny the Elder, who died from one of them, that of Vesuvius in AD 79.

Volcanic explosivity index

It is the standard measurement scientists use to establish the magnitude of a volcanic eruption. The scale is relative and its value is determined based on the volume of the expelled products, the height of the eruptive cloud and the type of eruption. It starts from a value of 0, typical of Hawaiian effusive eruptions, and goes up to a value of 8, for ultra-Plinian eruptions that expel more than 1,000 cubic kilometers of materials. They are catastrophic, like the one in Yellowstone. Fortunately, they occur every many thousands of years.

The term “malpaís”, in Spanish, has been incorporated into the jargon of volcanology in other languages. Its name defines what remains when lava cools, bad lands

Lapilli

Small fragments of fragmented rock expelled into the atmosphere. Its diameter ranges from 2 mm of the ash to 64 mm, which would already fall into the category of volcanic bombs. They usually leave the interior of the earth in a liquid state and harden in their aerial journey.

Bad country

Large rocky, arid and difficult to transit expanses, generated by certain volcanic eruptions. The term, in Spanish, has been incorporated into the jargon of volcanology in other languages. Its name defines what remains when the lava cools, bad lands. The term defines a good part of the volcanic lands of the Canary Islands very well.

Pyroclasts

All solid materials that an eruption spews into the air, from ashes to bombs, through lapilli. These molten rock materials leave the volcano at temperatures above 1,000º. The term is identical to volcanic tephra, now in disuse.

Types of volcanoes

As with eruptions, there are different types of volcanoes. Beyond the typical conical shape of a single crater on Mount Fuji in Japan, there are four other large volcanic morphologies. One has already been described above, the boilers. There are also shield volcanoes, such as the Hawaiian Kilauea, with its gentle slopes, large cones, and flowing lavas. A fourth is the lava dome, generally smaller and steeper. Finally there are the cinder or slag cones. They are relatively small and are usually formed by strombolian eruptions of viscous magma. That of the Cabeza de Vaca volcano would fall into this category.

* Sources: National Geographic Institute and United States Geological Survey

