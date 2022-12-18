An unexpected series of eruptions on Stromboli may be due to changes in the volcano’s internal plumbing. Changes to the layer separating the volcano’s reservoirs are allowing deeper magma to rise more rapidly, which could trigger violent and unpredictable explosions.

The Stromboli volcano, located on an island off the coast of Sicily, Italy, has fascinated scientists for centuries and is one of the most studied and monitored volcanoes in the world.

However, a series of violent eruptions and explosions known as paroxysms in 2019 took everyone by surprise. A new search suggests that the system “plumber” The volcano’s interior may have changed, allowing magma from deep below the surface to rise more easily.

Dr Chiara Maria Petrone, a volcano expert at the Museum and lead author of a new study detailing these changes, says: “The rejuvenation of Stromboli’s magma pathways has clear implications for volcano monitoring.”

“We need to develop a high-frequency petrological monitoring system to tell us what’s happening deeper in the volcano, not just what’s happening on the surface.”

The results of the study they were published a few days ago in the magazine Nature Communications.

Stromboli: the new eruptions

Stromboli is a basaltic volcano, which is one of the most common types on Earth. These volcanoes generally erupt effusively, which means that gas can easily escape from the magma chamber so that magma escapes as the lava flows. Stromboli, however, is different from other basaltic volcanoes.

It gives its name to a style of eruption characterized by short explosive bursts generating plumes which can reach hundreds of meters into the air and occur relatively regularly.

They are caused by gas bubbles exploding at a shallow depth in the magma, which throws the magma out of the volcano and creates a lava fountain. Sometimes more violent eruptions can occur. Major explosions are eruptions that tend to be a more intense version of a Strombolian eruption and occur four to five times a year on Stromboli.

Paroxysms, meanwhile, are larger outbursts that last for a short time and are much rarer. Stromboli paroxysms can also be associated with pyroclastic flows of hot gas and debris, and also with tsunamis if they cause a lot of rock to fall from the mountain and into the sea.

In 2019, however, an unusual combination has occurred of a great explosion followed by two paroxysms within two months that no one had foreseen.

“The activity in 2019 was very unexpected,” says Chiara. “All monitoring signals suggested that Stromboli was livelier than normal, but it remained within the range of expected levels.” “Even after the big explosion, none of the parameters were truly abnormal, so the two paroxysms weren’t detected until shortly before they occurred.”

After the first paroxysm, Chiara urgently applied for research funding to investigate what was happening on Stromboli and explain why these events were taking place.

How is Stromboli changing?

While double paroxysms are not unheard of, they are very rare. To find out what might be responsible, Chiara and her fellow researchers looked at minerals known as pyroxenes.

They compared the composition and texture of samples taken from Stromboli’s previous eruptions from 2003 to 2017, as well as those from the 2019 eruptions. By examining the differences between these minerals, they were able to get an idea of ​​the inner workings of the volcano.

“There are two main ways in which paroxysms are triggered”Clare explains. “There is a bottom-up model, where magma from the deeper reservoir flows into the shallower reservoir without any chemical mixing taking place, which can cause a paroxysm.” “The other model is a top-down model, with lava escaping from the shallow reservoir by decompressing the upper chamber. The resulting reduction in pressure allows the deeper magma to rise rapidly without mixing with the shallower system.”

While the lava flow was previously thought to signal an impending paroxysm, researchers have found that the 2019 Stromboli paroxysms they were both driven by the arrival of magma from the deep reservoir.

It began coming into the system in the months leading up to the paroxysms, picking up in the month before the first and continuing until the second occurred.

Chiara and her coauthors attributed this to changes in the volcano’s crystalline mush, which forms from the partial crystallization of magma.

“We know that in Stromboli there is a well-developed mush,” says Chiara. “In previous paroxysms, we found that some of the minerals in this layer were brought to the surface as deeper magma flowed through it and into the shallower system.”

“However, this was not the case in 2019. We think there is likely a more direct link between deeper and shallower reservoirs caused by magma more fully permeating the crystal mush, allowing magma to rise more frequently. This may explain why the volcano’s activity has become more variable.”

The team called for speeding up the analysis of the freshly erupted rocksso researchers can better understand how volcanoes have changed over time.