Bags, clothes, plastic, mattresses and waste of all kinds. It is emergency on Long beach of Stromboli where the storm of this night has poured the waste that was in the old landfill a few steps from the sea. From the mountain, carried by the incessant rain, rivers of mud and debris flowed down and invaded the island’s streets and houses. About fifty people were forced to leave their homes, while volunteers, inhabitants, firefighters, carabinieri and civil protection have been at work for hours, with the help of bobcats.