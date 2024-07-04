Red alert on the Stromboli volcano after the latest explosions, which caused an ash cloud up to two kilometers high. The Civil Protection has ordered the passage of alert for the volcano from the orange level to the red level and the operational phase of pre-alarm. “The passage of the alert level is based on the reports of the phenomena and on the danger assessments made available by the Competence Centers”, reads a note.

The decision to raise the alert for Stromboli to red level «was adopted in light of the assessments that emerged during the meeting with the Competence Centers and the Civil Protection Department of the Sicilian Region. The meeting was called following the rapid evolution of the activities that are affecting the volcano. The passage of the alert level is based on the reports of the phenomena and on the danger assessments made available by the Competence Centres, which for Stromboli – as explained in the note from the Civil Protection – are the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Etna Observatory, Vesuvian Observatory and Palermo Section), the Cnr-Irea and the Universities of Florence, Palermo, Pisa and Turin».

«With the transition to the Pre-alarm operational phase, the local level of civil protection is activated at the Advanced Operations Centre – Coa, which will be supported by experts from the National Department of Civil Protection, ensuring coordination with the operational structures involved”, underlines the Civil Protection explaining that the mayor of the Municipality of Lipari, who took part in the meeting, “has already arranged initial precautionary measures aimed at protecting the people present on the island. The mayor will be constantly informed about the evolution of the situation in order to guarantee constant and correct information to the population”. Regardless of the local volcanic phenomena, which can have frequent variations, a situation of increased imbalance of the volcano persists. «The population present on the island is therefore invited to keep themselves informed. and to strictly follow the instructions provided by the local civil protection authorities”, is the warning from the Civil Protection.

Disruptions also in Catania due to the eruption of Etna. Lava ash rains down on the city, covering streets, sidewalks, cars, balconies and all open spaces.