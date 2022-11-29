Down The Rabbit Hole has announced the first twenty names of the line-up. The festival in Beuningen, Gelderland, includes Stromae, Paolo Nutini, Fred Again.., Froukje and Naaz.

The festival will take place from June 30 to July 2. Other names on the bill are 070 Shake, Agar Agar, IDLES, Jacob Banks, The Whitest Boy Alive and Joey Badass.

Ticket sales for Down The Rabbit Hole will start on Saturday 3 December at 11am. Visitors who were also at the festival last year will receive a special link to be the first to buy a ticket.

