Stroll leaving F1?

In the long summer break of the Formula 1 world championship, very little news was leaked from the teams, given the almost armored contracts of the top teams for 2024 (the only thing missing is the renewal of Lewis Hamilton, but it seems to be only a matter of time) and the ‘absence of track tests.

It therefore happens that some journalists, through articles or podcasts, can report the classic rumors that chase each other within the paddock, often the result of word of mouth without a real foundation. And so one of the most bizarre indiscretions was the one spread by Ben Anderson of the portal The Racewhich he had evoked the possibility for Lance Stroll to leave Aston Martin and Formula 1 to devote himself to a career in tennisalso enumerating the Canadian’s possible replacements, a trio of names formed by Daniel Ricciardo, Alexander Albon and Yuki Tsunoda.

The dry denial

Grappling with the recovery from an infection that struck him during the holidays, Lance Stroll he hadn’t had the classic Thursday session with the reporters. And so the post-qualification was the right time to ask him about tennis.

“I’m doing quite well, but I don’t know if I’m ready to face Alcaraz and Djokovic“, the 24-year-old from Montreal promptly replied with irony. The conversation then became more serious: “One day we will all wake up and make the decision to quit, it will happen to every rider on the starting grid. But at the moment I’m thinking about tomorrow’s race, definitely I will be there in 2024 and intend to race as long as possible“. Stroll has no idea where this fake news came from: “I really don’t know. Who was it that invented it? She must have been drinking a few beers on the bus thinking about my tennis matches. Better ask him. It was certainly a strange thing, I don’t know how it came to his mind. Undoubtedly she was very creative, but I never really thought about taking tennis back.”