Aston Martin in Japan: one team, two performances

The race of Suzuka has somehow replicated what happened in Aston Martin in qualifying on Saturday, with the two drivers of the Silverstone team producing completely different performances. While Fernando Alonso finished the GP in sixth position, with the Spaniard also very satisfied with his performance, Lance Stroll On the contrary, he cannot be defined as satisfied with the Japanese weekend.

A radio team, a blast from the past

Starting from the sixteenth spot on the starting grid, the Canadian managed to recover a few positions, but did not go beyond11th place. A complex race, therefore, during which he also complained to the team about a rather heavy radio team, believing “amazing how bad straight line speed is”to the point of believing that one feels “like in another category”. A comment which, curiously, recalled the even more famous one made by his teammate on the same circuit in 2015, when he defined the engine of his McLaren-Honda as a “GP2”.

All the disappointment

Very few positive points, if not zero, and zero points obtained: “Today was a difficult race – commented – starting from P16 we had a compromised strategy and struggled to find clean air. We also lacked the straight line speed we needed. However, I made some nice overtakes at Turn 6 and that made the race fun. We were hoping to catch Tsunoda in P10, but the soft tires didn't have the necessary grip towards the end of the race, so it was a shame not to finish in the points. We will bring these teachings to China in a couple of weeks.”