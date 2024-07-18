What’s new at the Hungaroring

Among the teams that brought novelties on the occasion of the Hungarian Grand Prix also appears theAston Martinfresh from a double points finish in the last GP at Silverstone which allowed the British team to strengthen its 5th place in the Constructors’ standings. Confirmation of the latest updates came directly from Lance Strollwhich with these solutions hopes to make further progress after the 7th place achieved in Great Britain: “We have mounted some new parts for this weekend – commented the Canadian in the meeting with the media – it’s a better car to drive, and hopefully we’ll see that on the clock. It was nice to see that we’ve made some progress at Silverstone. We got some old parts back on the car and managed to get both cars back into the points, so that was positive. There’s not much more to say. We hope to continue this upward trajectory. and continue to score points every weekend.”

Trust fundamental

A key element for Stroll will therefore be to find confidence in the vehicle, thanks to the characteristics of this type of single-seater which make them uncomfortable for the drivers to drive: “I think it is It is always important to have confidence in the car – he added – because without it you can’t push, and the lap time is only achieved when you can really trust. These cars are very aerodynamic, very stiff, and they are not comfortable to drive. So it depends on the confidence that the car gives you without using the brakes, in gaining speed and getting back to power as soon as possible. That’s what you always look for in a racing car. These cars are more physically uncomfortable than the previous generation because they are more rigid.”

Continuous progress

Confidence that can be achieved by continuing to improve the specifications of the car, a goal shared by Stroll as he awaits the Hungaroring and after the good results at Silverstone which ended a period of two consecutive races outside the points zone for both him and his teammate Fernando Alonso: “Everything can always be improved. I’m happy that we were able to get points. I think at the beginning of the season there were still missed opportunitiesbut there are still many races to go and we always try to improve in every area such as the set-up of the car, qualifying and the race. It’s a continuous evolution, as a driver and as a team”.