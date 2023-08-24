Infection for Stroll

Thursday for Formula 1 drivers is dedicated to media engagements and meetings with engineers and team members ahead of the race weekend. It is also not uncommon to see the standard-bearers of the premier class taking a stroll, on foot or by bicycle, along the track. However, Lance Stroll was absent on this day24-year-old Canadian Aston Martin driver.

The mystery was soon revealed by a brief statement released by his own team: “Lance is recovering from an infection and will miss his media engagements today“. No worries, however, for his presence on the track: “He is fit and will compete in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix“, reassured a spokesman for the British team.

The rumors about Stroll’s future

As is well known, the Canadian driver’s 2023 season is not offering great satisfaction, despite driving a decidedly competitive Aston Martin compared to 2022. If Fernando Alonso is third in the drivers’ standings with six podium finishes, Lance Stroll has finished only once in top5 (fourth in Melbourne) and occupies the ninth position in the standings, 102 lengths behind his teammate.

In recent days, some rumors have spread about the Stroll’s possible decision to leave Formula 1, generated by the portal’s Ben Anderson podcast The Race. According to the British journalist, the Canadian could in fact decide to hang up his helmet to pursue a professional career as a tennis player. A decidedly sensational rumor, given that Stroll has a guaranteed place in the team thanks to the presence of his father Lawrence at the head of the consortium of investors that owns the team. The English site has even gone so far as to list the names of possible replacements, ranging from Daniel Ricciardo to Alexander Albon, passing through Yuki Tsunoda, held in high regard by Honda, which in 2026 will supply the power units to Aston Martin.