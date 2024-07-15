What a decline after a year

The first half of the 2024 season represented a a fairly clear step backwardsin terms of results, for the team Aston Martin. The team led by Lawrence Stroll was a major protagonist last year with 196 points obtained in the first 12 GPs, also thanks to six podiums achieved by Fernando Alonso. In the current championship, however, there has not been even a shadow of a top-3 placing for the Silverstone team and the points obtained dropped to 68.

Despite these disappointing results, Aston Martin is still at the centre of incessant market rumours regarding the hiring – actual or potential – of numerous top-level engineers and technicians, from the former Ferrari Enrico Cardile – made official a few days ago – to the dream of bringing in green Adrian Newey.

Family trust

Whoever blindly believes in the work of Lawrence Stroll is – predictably – his son Lancewho is convinced that his father’s investments will soon bring the historic British brand to compete for the positions that matter. “He wants to be in front – Lance commented to the journalists who were present last weekend at Silverstone for the British GP – has vision and passion“.

“He is putting his heart, his passion and his ambition into this project. – commented the Canadian #18, who will still be in the car next year alongside the veteran Fernando Alonso – is giving all the employees at Silverstone all the tools they need to bring something special to the track. That’s what he’s given everyone at Silverstone: the opportunity and the tools to do that,” concluded Stroll Jr.