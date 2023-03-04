Half-service Stroll

“We have to compromise the entry into Turn-1 a bit to have a better line into Turn-2”was the request of Lance Stroll’s track engineer, who answered “I can’t with my hands in these conditions”. The Canadian rider is racing with sore wrists to say the least after the bicycle accident reported a few days ago, a knockout that forced him to miss the winter tests. With an Aston Martin AMR23 in such good shape, however, Stroll wanted to participate in the race weekend at all costs and in the second free practice session he signed the sixth time, half a second off the best performance recorded by his box mate Fernando Alonso. Stroll’s difficulty driving in these conditions clearly emerged the moment he had to get out of the cockpit. Below the video.



