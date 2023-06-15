The latest Canadian hits

Montreal, 1978: this was the only one Canadian Grand Prix which saw the winner of a Canadian nationality pilot like Gilles Villeneuve, whose name, years later, will be chosen to name the circuit that saw him protagonist of this historic success. His son Jacques, in 1996, was moreover the last to obtain a podium placement always on the same track, with a 2nd place which from that moment opened a series of results far from the top-3 of compatriot pilots which still persists today.

Lawrence Stroll’s plans

However, there is a person, also of Canadian nationality, who believes that this fast could soon be broken: Lawrence Stroll. The entrepreneur and father of spearsthe current Aston Martin driver, believes in fact that already on the occasion of the GP scheduled for this weekend his team can regain the podium after the misstep in Barcelona, ​​and that he can make it not only with Fernando Alonso, but also with Stroll junior.

Hope for Montreal

Speaking at an event organized by Aston Martin in New York, the 63-year-old from Montreal did not deny that he believes in a Canadian’s return to the top three: “These are exactly the plans, e I am extremely confident – has explained – I hope to get two cars on the podium. I think the car will be very strong at the Montreal circuit, which suits our car well, so I’m looking forward to going home and having a great race. In Canada we will bring solutions to these problems and some updates”.

Stroll equal to Alonso at the end of 2023

Despite the disparity between Alonso and Stroll in this first part of the season in terms of results, the entrepreneur had no doubts not only about the fact that his son can already get on the podium in the upcoming Montreal appointment, also and above all due to the fact that the latter is learning a lot from his teammate. An experience that is increasing to such an extent as to predict that the two pilots can be considered at the same level at the end of the year: “I think Lance showed in Barcelona that he is starting to feel better, it took six or seven races – he added – but I believe that at the end of the season they will be evenly matched“. In conclusion, Stroll Sr. did not want to comment specifically on the chances of seeing Alonso in Formula 1 also in 2026, the year in which Aston Martin will begin a new technical partnership with Honda: “I think most people would never have believed that Fernando would be out and about today. It’s probably a bit long to see him in 2026, but never say never“.