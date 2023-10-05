The last hurdle

The team’s dream Andretti Global to finally land in Formula 1 has recently taken an important step forward, thanks to the green light guaranteed by the FIA. In order to welcome the 11th team onto the grid, however, the OK from the team is also needed FOM, who manages the commercial interests of the Circus. A green light which, also thanks to the strong political tensions that exist between the top management of Liberty Media and those of the international federation, seems anything but obvious. The wall raised by the ten existing teams Compared to Andretti it is solid and continues to grow.

Only two teams, McLaren and Alpine, would be in favor of the advent of the team owned by Michael Andretti. The French had been indicated as the main suspects in providing collaboration from the point of view of the power units; the Woking team, on the other hand, is linked to Andretti through a partnership in IndyCar. Two teams, however, are definitely too few to change the minds of those who have no intention of ddivide the enormous income that the Circus is currently generating into eleven slices. The latest manager to lash out at would-be newcomers was Lawrence Strollexecutive chairman of Aston Martin.

Stroll goes on the counterattack

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1Stroll was quite clear in the exposition of his thoughts, stating in no uncertain terms that Formula 1 is fine like this and has no need for an 11th team on the grid. “The F1 business is working very well at the moment. The sport has never been in a better place and I believe that if something isn’t broken there’s no reason to fix it. I am convinced that everything is working very well with ten teams and I think things should stay that way.”ruled the Canadian billionaire.

Stroll also responded to those who believe that a team like Andretti’s would help F1 even more to ‘break through’ into the American market, for years a reference for the commercial expansion desired by Liberty Media. “Sport is healthy – replied Stroll – there have never been more fans and spectators, the audience is the highest ever and I continue to see substantial growth, particularly in the United States which represents the largest market in the world. We now have three races in the USA and I see great opportunities for growth moving forward“. In reality, Stroll’s words about the constant growth of the Circus were denied by one recent investigation showing how F1 numbers on social networks in 2023 are in sharp decline compared to those of last year.