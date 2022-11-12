Not only in Alpine, but also in Aston Martin a fiery post-Sprint meeting is shaping up. At Interlagos, in fact, Lance Stroll he repeated the dangerous maneuver already carried out against Fernando Alonso in Austin. This time, the Canadian’s victim was teammate Sebastian Vettel, sent on the grass at 301 km / h, in full straight line and with DRS activated after an overtaking attempt. Stroll’s very dangerous maneuver was sanctioned by the steward with a ten-second penalty on the race time, but obviously the punishment cannot be enough for Vettel, who in the next straight passed his teammate and with a gesture of the finger made him clearly understand that the debriefing it would have been particularly long.

In front of the cameras, however, the four-time world champion used diplomacy: “It was an episode on the edge, we’ll talk about it and fix things. I wanted to get closer, I was on the inside, but then halfway he sent me off the track“, He told Sky Sport F1. “We wasted a lot of timewith a couple of laps I could take Magnussen“. A result that would have brought the team a gold point in the run-up to Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ standings. The Canadian defended himself with a few words: “I didn’t give much space, I have to review what happened“. They will not be enough in the debriefing.